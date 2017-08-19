Demonstration against right-wing extremism outside the United States embassy

Up to 80 people participated in a demonstration against right-wing extremism at the US Embassy in Oslo on Saturday. Participants wanted to show solidarity with protesters who took part in protests against racism, and fascism, throughout the United States of America on Saturday.

‘We estimate that there were between 50 and 80 people present outside the embassy. It went very well and was quietly carried out’, said operations manager, Åste Tanem, of Oslo Police District, to NTB news agency.

The National Association Against Racism, Anti-Racist Centre, Skeiv Verden, and Rødt (Red) organised the initiative.

The protests in the USA came about as a result of the events in Charlottesville in the state of Virginia on August 12th. The city declared a state of emergency as far right-wingers, and counter-protesters clashed. During a demonstration against white racism, a woman was killed, and 19 others injured when a car ploughed into the crowd.

President Donald Trump was subsequently criticised because it took him two days to condemn the right-wing radicals who had demonstrated in the city. Additionally, the President expressed that both sides at the demonstration were responsible for the violence that arose.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today