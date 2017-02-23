Disastrous Poll for Labour

Only seven months before the election the Labour party plunges by as much as 5.5 percentage points in Dagens Næringsliv February poll.

– This is not a particularly good poll, understates the Labour Party Secretary Kjersti Stenseng.

The poll, conducted by Sentio, shows that Labour Party has support from 30.2 percent Of the voters

It is below the election results from 2013 – a result that ended with the party moving out of the Government offices.

Stenseng will not admit that the Labour Party has made major changes in individual cases such as the municipal mergers and a clear pro EU stance.

– We stand firm behind our message and will continue to press our main issues before the election, says Stenseng.

Farmers Party (SP)-growth



The meagre joy for Labour is the growth of cooperating Party, Senterpartiet (SP). This increased their voter base by 2.1 percentage points to attract more than 11 percent of the voters.

– People see that the reason for the growth in forestry and fisheries, for example, is not related to Government policy making, but rather exchange rates and the price of oil, says Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum.

– People are provoked when the Prime Minister takes credit for something they have no control over, says Vedum, who think it is part of the reason for the increased support.

Non-Socialist majority



SP gain voters at the cost of both Labour and Conservative voters, but the Conservatives are still up 0.9 percentage points to 23.7 percent.

The right wing Progression Party (FRP) also gains 2 percent points and stands at 14.1 percent, the Liberal Party (V) are also up by 1 to 5.3. The Christian Democrats (KrF) still experience a decline, but are only down 0.1 percentage points to 5.3 percent.

– It is gratifying with a non-Socialist majority, and the poll shows that voters see results with the four cooperating parties, according to Health Minister Bent Høie (Conservatives).

The far left (Rødt) goes down from 1.1 to 1.7, the Progressive Left (SV) go down 1.2 to 3.9, while the Greens (MDG) go up 0.6 to 2.2.

The margin of error is between 1.1 and 3.5 percent.

Source: vg.no / Norway Today