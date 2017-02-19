DNT with a strong warning before winter break

According to the Norwegian Hiking Association (DNT) there are many inexperienced people traveling in the mountains. And now they are asking tourist to think about their safety in the winter.

Many Norwegians starts their winter break next week and this is thy DNT asks people to think safety when they are traveling in the mountains. DNT has noticed a higher demand on their own cabins and public tours.

-It’s so pleasing with such high demand, but we experience some inexperienced people on the tours and seeing that it is important to learn more about outdoor skills so they can take responsibility for their own security, says communications manager in DNT Mette Øinæs Habberstad NRK.

Tor Olav Naalsund, observer for avalanche warning NVE, also asks travelers to be well prepared.

– We owe it to ourselves and each other to be well prepared for the vacation. Both Weather and snow changes from hour to hour, and it is up to each individuals to prepare so we don’t have accidents, he said.

NVEs gave out warning about avalanche danger in mountainous areas in southern Norway before the weekend.. Sunday the alert remains at level 3 ( “substantial”) in several places.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today