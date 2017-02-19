Trash Tragicomedy in Oslo

The termination of the Veireno contract will cost every inhabitant of Oslo least NOK 200 extra next year

The City Council notifies that there will be an increased fee as of next year.

Dagbladet reports that the City of Oslo takes over responsibility for waste removal after several months of garbage havoc in the city, effective immediately.

Veireno and the municipality of Oslo signed a business acquisition deal Sunday afternoon.

Retaining employeesAs part of the agreement the municipality acquires operating materials and about 170 Veireno employees. The acquisition will cost the City of Oslo 40 million for the year.

The agreement between the two parties stated that “this will lead to an increased fee of 5.2 percent.”

In simple terms – an increase of at least NOK 200 in sanitation fees for the inhabitants of Oslo

Veireno ApologyVeireno boss Jonny Enger issued a press release tonight were he apologises for the

Inadequate waste management in Oslo since 3 October last year

– We are pleased to have finalised a solution with Oslo, whereby they effective tomorrow will assume responsibility for the waste collection in Oslo. This means that the municipality acquires Veireno’s obligations related thereto, including employer responsibilities for our employees and materials, says Enger in his press release.

Source: Dagbladet / Norway Today