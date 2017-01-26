Doomsday time near midnight

Growth of nationalism and statements from Donald Trump has resulted in “doomsday clock” set closer to midnight.

The time was Thursday set to two and a half minutes before midnight, which symbolizes that the risk of nuclear war and other global disasters have increased.

The risk is now almost as high as during the Cold War in the 1950s, according to researchers and academics as “sets” clock. Among them there are 15 Nobel Prize winners.

The justification to set the clock forward are the emergence of nationalism, a “darker global security landscape,” a stronger tendency to disparagement of scientific expertise, and statements by President Donald Trump. Researchers react especially for Trumps statements about nuclear weapons and climate change.

– The symbolic clock shows that the world has no time to lose. The seriousness should sink into the l Norwegian politicians, says Frode Ersfjord, general manager of ” say no to atomic weapon” group.

According to Ersfjord, all countries with nuclear weapons are in the process of gearing up, which contributes to an increased risk that the weapons be used.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today