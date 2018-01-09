Driver accused of murder denies guilt

Driver indicted with premeditated murder denies being guilty

A man (21) denies being guilty of premeditated murder when he was interrogated regarding driving in the wrong direction on E 18 near Larvik in the early hours on New Years Day.

The 21-year-old indicted of murder has been operated several times after the collision on the European route 18 between Langangen and Larvik where a father aged 47 years died and four other family members were injured, writes Østlands-Posten. The wife (36) and a five year old boy are still seriously injured after the collision. A baby and a seven year old boy escaped the head on collision with minor injuries.

The family was on their way home from a holiday and where driving from Oslo Airport Gardermoen when they crashed with the 21-year-old who had been driving in the wrong lane for three kilometers before the collision.

Since the accident, the police have kept a vigil outside the hospital room where the 21-year-old driver is staying. On Monday they were able to conduct the first interrogation of the man.

According to the police, the accused will not comment on the indictment, but answers the questions that he is asked. His defender, Søren Ø. Hellenes, says his client refuses culpability.

He states that his client is aware of what has happened and the consequences thereof, writes Østlands-Posten.

– He has been through several operations and his health is impaired, according to his defender.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today