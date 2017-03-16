Drunk driver with aviation fuel Stopped

With jet fuel as cargo and rising blood alcohol the heavy transport driver instantly came down to earth when he Tuesday was stopped by police at Trofors.

When police conducted a control at E6 near Trofors Tuesday night, a heavy transport driver was waved down. The truck and trailer were loaded with jet fuel, the Nordland police said.

The alcoholmeter test showed a red, and the results indicated an intoxication level of 0.78 parts per thousand. The follow up showed 0.88, which suggests a rising ppt.

In the car there was found two bottles of liquor, one of which was half full – and the driver acknowledged that he had been drinking alcohol while driving.

– It is good that one gets to stop dangerous drivers, and this case shows how important it is to carry out controls, says lawyer for the police in Helgeland, Kaja Jørgensen,

The driver did not agree to have his license revoked, and the case therefore goes to court. The man is a Norwegian citizen who lives in Central Norway.

