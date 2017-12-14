End of Norwegian rescue efforts in the Mediterranean

Since 2015 tens of thousands of people have been rescued by Norwegian ships in the Mediterranean. Now it’s over.

“We have been notified via the police directorate that the operation is being wrapping up,” says Ida Dahl Nilssen, Communications Manager at Kripos, to Sysla.

Since 2015, Norway has contributed three ships to the EU border agency Frontex and the Triton refugee operation in the Mediterranean.

Frontex has asked Norway to continue its commitment, which so far has cost just over NOK 132 million.

But a proposal from political parties; SV, AP and Sp to extend the Norwegian contribution was voted against on Monday in Parliament. The government has also not provided funding for the operation in next year’s state budget.

The first ship sent down was the supply ship, Siem Pilot. That ship was replaced this summer by Olympic Commander, the crew of Siem Pilot had saved almost 35,000 people from drowning in the Mediterranean.

So far this year, 163,087 refugees and migrants have reached Europe by sea, showing fresh numbers from UN Refugee Commissioners (UNHCR). At least 3,000 have lost their lives or lost at sea.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today