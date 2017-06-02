Oslo named as Europe’s environmental capital

In competition with 13 other European cities, Oslo was named Europe’s environmental capital for 2017. The capital was ranked highest in eight of twelve categories.

The candidate cities have been assessed on climate policy, air quality, green innovation, public transport, biodiversity, water quality and outdoor life.

– It is a great recognition for Oslo to be named Europe’s environmental capital for 2019. We are in front of a number of areas and passed a milestone last year when more people chose to travel collectively in stead of by car. Now we are fully committed to green innovation, green jobs and green city life, says a radiant city councilor, Raymond Johansen (Labour).

He says the whole city is invited when Oslo will display tomorrow’s environmental solutions together with Europe in 2019.

city life and good politics are connected

Councilor of Environment and Transport, Lan Marie Berg (Greens), points a finger at US President Donald John Trump. Trump announced Thursday that the United States withdraws from Paris Agreement. The role of cities has never been more important, Berg emphasizes.

– While Trump denies climate change, we now see that cities around the world are at the forefront of climate and environmental work. As Europe’s environmental capital, we can show how the good city life and good politics are connected. Cooperation across Europe can give more the courage to take the lead in the green shift, says Berg.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today