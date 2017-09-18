Equivalent of 687,000 full time jobs were lost in 2016 due to illness and unemployment

Calculations that Nav will present this week show that about every fifth full time job was lost due to sickness and unemployment last year.

‘It’s not sustainable that one in five Norwegians live either completely, or partially, outside the workplace.

Our welfare system requires people to work and pay taxes. The government’s goal is to get more people to work’, said the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Anniken Hauglie of Høyre (H), to Dagens Næringsliv newspaper. Each year, Nav compiles detailed statistics showing the percentage of the population who are involuntarily either completely, or partly, out of work. 687,000 full time jobs makes up 19.4% of the working-age population who are between 16 and 67 years old, wrote Dagens Næringsliv. For twelve years, the figure has been approximately 20%. ‘Although the arrows are now pointing in the right direction, and unemployment is dropping, this figure has been stable for a long time,’ said Hauglie. The Information Director in Nav, Yngår Åsholt, shares Hauglie’s viewpoint. ‘Even though we’ve got some more people into work, these figures are still worryingly stable,’ he said.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today