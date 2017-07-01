Erna Solberg steals a few days on election campaign

Prime Minister Erna SolbergPrime Minister Erna Solberg.Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 1. July 2017

With a round trip through six counties in four days, Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) will launch this year’s election campaign.

 

Solberg had crisis-sunglasses handed to her at the last minute before she began Høyres election campaign on Friday morning.

Officially, Høyre will open its election campaign on August the12th, but Solberg has a packed, four day program in Eastern Norway.

‘We try out the election campaign before we put on full oufits for the whole party,’ she said.


‘It’s a nice time in the summer. It’s party time and people are gathered together. So, of course, we have issues to present, and we’ll be where the people are,’ she said.


On Friday the trip takes her to Oppland and Hedmark. She’ll go to cultural events, such as the opening of Hakkebakkeskogen and a visit to Prøysenstua. A tour of technology companies at Raufoss is on her program.


As they sing in England, ‘She’s here, she’s there, she’s every_ _ _ _ingwhere’, including the Elton John concert at Hamar will see Solberg with a smile on her face, and a tap to her foot.

She also gives notice of real political developments, for example a promise of research and technology, and new equipment for the police.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

