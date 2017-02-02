Erna Solberg thinks the Paris Agreement will survive President Trump

The world is waiting anxiously for a response from the U.S. president about what he is going do with the Paris Agreement. Norway will stand by it anyway, promises Prime Minister, Erna Solberg.

NTB News joined Solberg this week when she visited the town where the climate agreement was adopted with French Prime Minister, Bernard Cazeneuve.

On Saturday 12th December, 2015, the agreement was passed at the convention center, Le Bourget, in Paris. It was the first time the world had been able to rally behind a climate agreement that included absolutely everyone.

Now the same agreement will suffer a serious setback if the U.S. president, Donald Trump, makes good on his election campaign threat to leave it.

‘I think it is not only the French who are nervous for the Paris Agreement’s fate. It will be all who depend on the global environment’, said Solberg.

The Prime Minister still thinks that the agreement will survive a stab in the back from the United States.

‘I think there is a heavy support for the Paris Agreement that will allow it to continue. It would be a backward step if the Americans don’t follow up their commitments. But the deal is there, major countries around the world are going to follow up, and there are big technological changes.

So really, I think this train will stay on track no matter what happens in the United States’, said Solberg.

‘The global climate problems won’t disappear because we have a president of the United States who doesn’t recognise them’, she emphasized.

‘Will Norway stand by the deal anyway?’

‘Yes’, responded Solberg without hesitation.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today