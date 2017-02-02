Fewer and fewer Norwegians believe in Trump

The percentage of Norwegians who think Donald Trump will not be a good president, has increased to 67.5 percent, according to a new poll

The measurement was made by Infact for newspaper VG on Tuesday, and it shows that Norwegians believe the recent US president has dropped appreciably in a short time.

One week after he was elected in November 50.9 percent responded in a similar measurement that Trump will not be a good president.

– It’s a very big impact over such a short time. It looks bad for Trump when it comes to support from the Norwegian people for what he made since taking office, said Head Knut Weberg in infact.

While 67.5 percent have little faith in Trump, 14.7 percent believe that he’ll be a good president for Americans. 17.8 percent answered “do not know”.

The entire 77.6 percent of Norwegian women think Trump will not be a good president, while 57.8 percent of men answered the same.

It is also mainly women who think that Donald Trump’s accession as president weakens Norway’s security and increases the chances of a third world war. Overall, 49.3 percent in the poll believe that the chance of a new world war is increased by Trump as a leader in the US.

