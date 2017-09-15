EU extends sanctions against PRK

The EU extends its sanctions against North Korea

The EU extends its sanctions against the Peoples republic of Korea, aka North Korea, as part of the international pressure to make the country give up its nuclear weapons program.

Nine people and four organizations have been added to the EU sanction list, including the State Bank for Foreign Trade. There are now 103 people and 57 organizations on the list.

The EU says that Thursday’s expansion is aimed at North Korea’s most important export goods, such as coal, iron ore, seafood and lead.

The sanctions also aim at stopping arms smuggling, cooperation with foreign companies and North Korea’s access to the international financial system.

The new sanctions are introduced in line with the sanctions adopted by the UN Security Council in August. The EU is also considering to stop the sales of luxury items to North Korea.

