EU gives Norway a permission to continue the border control

Norway has been given the green light to proceed with the border control at the ferry docks for another three months.

The extension was formally approved in the EU Council on Tuesday morning.

Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany and Austria have all introduced temporary border controls in the wake of the refugee crisis in 2015. The Norwegian control applies to ferries arriving from Denmark, Sweden and Germany.

Government to decide whether if they shall extend the control or not. Today’s inspection decision expires on February 11th, which means that a decision must be taken by the Cabinet this week.

– It is always done an assessment of the relevant procedures in advance of a decision on possibly extending the internal border controls, and it will be the case this time also, says Justice Minister Per-Willy Amundsen.

He says Norway is in close dialogue with the other Schengen countries on the matter. The immigration situation and the threat included in the assessments.

EU Council emphasizes in its decision that the border should only be carried out as “last solution” and that it must be targeted as limited as possible.

Control is difficult politically because it prevents the free flow across borders within the Schengen area.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today