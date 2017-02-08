Norway offers you a unique student experience and Norwegian institutions of higher education welcome applications sent by qualified students from all over the world.

Internationalisation is a priority within all sectors of the Norwegian education system, and universities and university colleges are constantly working to facilitate for international students.

Around 15 000 foreign nationals are currently enrolled at Norwegian institutions of higher education. International students may apply for admission to a variety of undergraduate and graduate degree programmes.

You may come to Norway as student through established exchange programmes, institutional agreements or as a so called “free mover”, where you arrange the stay by yourself (type of study, length and financing). READ MORE about STUDY IN NORWAY

Source: studyinnorway.no / Norway Today