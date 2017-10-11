EU gives the UK: BREXIT deadline in December

If there is no progress in the BREXIT talks by December, the EU may have to assess whether a divorce agreement is AT ALL possible, says the EU president.

The statement by EU President Donald Tusk comes during the fifth round of talks of The United Kingdom’s request to leave the European Union.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May wants to deviate from divorce proceedings to discussions about the UK/EU future, something EU president Donald Tusk has denied it possible before a divorce agreement is in place.

The most important questions in the “divorce process” are: how much money the British owe the EU, how to do deal with the border with Northern Ireland, and what rules will apply to EU citizens in the UK and British citizens in the EU.

Without a complete divorce agreement, negotiations will not go on, Tusk stressed Tuesday, and applied pressure to Britain.

“If we are still unable to reach an agreement in December, we must think about which the direction we must face,” says Tusk.

