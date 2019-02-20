EU has raided Norwegian fish farming companies

The EU Commission has suspected that price co-operation is taking place on salmon and carried out raids on Tuesday against several Norwegian companies in the UK.

According to Fiskeribladet, Mowi – formerly Marine Harvest – has been the subject of a raid at its processing plant in Rosyth, Scotland.

According to E24, Grieg Seafood confirms that the EU competition authorities have also visited.

Grieg Seafood’s goal has always been to be open, transparent and accommodating and will provide all necessary information requested by the European Commission, the company wrote in an announcement to its stock holders.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today