Kongsberg Maritime reduces 120 positions

Kongsberg Maritime announced on Monday that 120 positions in Norway should be reduced. All employees are offered an opportunity to apply for a final package.

“We regret the need for further crew reductions, but the changes are necessary market adjustments that ensure sustainable competitiveness in a demanding market,” said Egil Haugsdal, CEO of Kongsberg Maritime in a statement according to E24.

He says management hopes the offer of voluntary final agreements will be positively received by the employees and that it will solve the need for staff reduction.

Last year, the company announced reduction of 800 permanent employees, around 200 of them in Norway. Now another 120 positions will be reduced. Before the last downsizing, the company has about 4,000 employees, 1,800 in Norway.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today