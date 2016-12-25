Extreme Weather heading toward southern Norway

Meteorological Institute reports that on Christmas Day that extreme weather is heading for southern Norway.

Østafjells should expect high winds from the west or northwest Monday night and Tuesday night with gusts between 25 and 35 meters per second. (90 KM/h to 126km/h)

Late Monday afternoon and early evening the water level between the Swedish border and Lindesnes will probably be 90 to 130 centimeters above normal values in the tide table. Water levels are highest in the Oslo Fjord.

In Western Norway south of Stad weather Monday afternoon will escalate with a periodically strong storm with gusts of 35 to 45 meters per second (126 km/h to 162 km/h) inland. Early in the evening the wind changes direction coming from the northwest and decreases strength late in the evening.

High waves are also expected along the coast with a wave height of between 13 and 15 meters. The maximum wave height is estimated to be up to 25 meters.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

