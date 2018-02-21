Father allowed son to practice driving in a 100 (kmh) zone

The police stopped a car in a 100-zone on the E18 neat Undrumsdal in Vestfold on Wednesday. Behind the wheel was a 13 year old boy.

The father of the boy, a 40-year-old man in the passenger seat, said his son was learning to drive, wrote the police on Twitter.

“To allow a 13 year old to drive a car on a four lane highway is mildly peculiar,” says Øystein Eikedalen, Operations Manager at VG.

“The man’s driver’s license was seized and both father and son had to be picked up by other family members. This case will be follow up further,” police say.

“In addition to being too young, the boy obviously lacked all formalities, such as the traffic basic course,” says Eiekdalen.

The police do not believe alcohol was involved.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today