Father charged after baby died in tub

A man is accused of leaving his child in a helpless state after a four-month old baby died in Sarpsborg.

The preliminary autopsy report could not detect any external damage, but after witness descriptions the father is charged because the police suspect that he has left the child unattended in a baby bath.

– We’re not sure about the cause of death, but one of the hypotheses is that the child has ingested water, police lawyer Anette Sogn in Police District East told NRK.

Last week, the man was remanded in custody for four weeks with letter and visiting restraints for the first two weeks. The Sarpsborg District Court’s decision was appealed to the Court of Appeal, which dismissed the appeal. The accused and his lawyer have not yet decided whether they will appeal to the Supreme Court or not.

– He believes the hypothesis is incorrect. He is unhappy over what has happened, but believes he is without blame, the man’s lawyer, Thore Ytterbøl, said.

It was on February 16 that the police were called to the apartment in central Sarpsborg.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today