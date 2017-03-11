Children under ten years of age among victims in asylum-seeker sexual abuse case

Among the 15 girls an asylum-seeker boss is accused of sexually assaulting, some were under ten years of age.

The sexual acts the girls were subjected to go back to 2013. 13 of the girls are now 16 years old, and they have been questioned at Statens barnehus (National Children’s Homes) in Kristiansand, according to Fædrelandsvennen newspaper.

Two of the girls are now over 16 years of age and have been questioned in the ordinary manner by police.

‘Among the victims there were also children under ten years of age at the time of the assaults’, said police attorney, Ingrid Thorsen.

For many years the accused man worked closely with asylum seekers in a leadership position.

He was arrested on February the 16th this year and detained in police custody for four weeks. So far the police have remained taciturn concerning the case.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today