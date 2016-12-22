Fewer golden eagle chicks this year

Among the golden eagles in Norway this year was less successful for nesting with fewer chicks than in 2015, according to a new survey.

Rovdata monitors every year twelve selected intensive areas for golden eagles in Norway. The areas consists of 15 golden eagle territories each and are spread around the country to provide as representative a picture as possible.

– This year they registered 46 successful nesting attempts with a total of 54 kids older than 50 days in intensive areas, and have produced on average 0.30 chicks per territory, said Rovdata leader Jonas Kindberg in a statement.

In comparison, in the same areas last year there was 66 successful nesting attempts registered with a total of 79 kids older than 50 days – an average of 0.44 chicks per territory.

Most of the golden eagle chicks were this year enrolled in the two northernmost areas of Ringvassøya and Finnmarksvidda.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

—————-