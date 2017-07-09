Fewer says no to organ donation

Several report themselves as possible organ donors, and fewer relatives say no to donation, shows statistics from Oslo University Hospital.

During the first half of this year were 242 patients totaling 269 lifesaving organs, writes the Organ donation Foundation (Stiftelsen Organdonasjon) in a press release. Last year, the figures were 205 and 230 respectively in the first six months of the year.

85 percent of the relatives who are being asked, agree to donation. The proportion that says no – 15 percent – is lower than in many years.

A total of 167 potential donors from hospitals around the country were reported to the transplant coordinators at Rikshospitalet.

More waiting for a kidney

– These figures have never been so high before, says Transplant Coordinator Urs Christen.

– Our message to donor-responsible personnel is “report all potential donors and report early” and then it’s only up to the transplant surgeons to evaluate who has organs suitable for transplantation, says Christian.

The list of patients waiting for kidneys grows while waiting lists are otherwise stable.

