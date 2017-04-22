Football coach detained by police for deceptively gaining naked images of children

A football coach in Trøndelag has been detained, guilty of fooling two boys he was training into sending him pictures of themselves naked.

The man was detained on Thursday, and sent for detention the following day. Sør-Trøndelag District Court set the custody period for two weeks, wrote Adresseavisen newspaper.

The man violated the legal section about encouraging children under the age of 16 to display sexually offensive behaviour. According to the court document, the man became acquainted with the two boys through his role as a football coach

‘There has been information given that he led them to send him naked images’,

states the detention order. The boys parents originally reported the matter to police.

The man is employed in a municipality in Trøndelag. He has trained several football teams, and he works with children daily. He has not acknowledged that he has done anything punishable, and in court he asked to be released.

