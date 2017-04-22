Norway will have 2 new embassies in Africa

Norway will create two new embassies in Mali and Tunisia.

The reason is that the government increases Norwegian efforts and presence in unstable countries and areas in Europe’s southern neighborhood, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Today’s security policy situation requires us to adapt the policy tools to new challenges.

The government will therefore implement a strategy for increased Norwegian involvement in vulnerable states and regions in the Middle East, North Africa and Sahel, said Foreign Minister Børge Brende.

The need to increase Norwegian efforts in Europe’s southern neighborhood is one of the main conclusions of the Government’s message to the Parliament on the choice of Norwegian foreign and security policy.

“We must assist these countries to contribute to a better living for those living there, and also because increased stability in those areas is in Norway’s interest,” Brende says.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today