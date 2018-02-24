More Friday night brawls in Oslo

Three people were injured in various fights in Oslo during the early hours of Saturday. A man in the 20’s was driven by ambulance to Ullevål Hospital after a bottle being broken over his head.

“Apparently there was a lot of blood and it looks like it could be a serious injury. He is unconscious and on his way to the hospital,” says operations manager Gjermund Stokkli of the Oslo police district to NTB.

The police reported about the event on Twitter just before 03:00 AM Saturday.

“It is unclear what has happened. We were told that the security guards at Cafe South needed help and we got there with a couple of patrols. It was chaotic at the scene,” says Stokkli.

No one was arrested, but the operation manager says they have contact information on some people and will assess the situation.

Shortly before that incident in Torggata, the police reported a fight between several people at the Spikersuppa near Parliament. Here as well, a person was found unconscious.

– “The severity of the injury is unknown but it may be less serious. The person was taken care of by medics on the spot,” Stokkli told NTB.

At 03:30 the police reported on Twitter that another person was left unconscious after a fight at the Stargate nightclub in Greenland. The extent of that injury is unknown.

