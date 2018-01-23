Frode Berg refused release in Russian court

The spying accused Frode Berg was not released when his prison terms were tested in Moscow on Tuesday, reports NRK.

A crying Frode Berg claimed in court on Tuesday that he is innocent. Russian authorities believe the Norwegian has contributed to espionage against the Russian navy, and the court agreed that he may still be detained.

Frode Berg was arrested on December 5 last year. He was carrying 3,000 euros when he was taken.

“I have been apprehended for something I have not done,” Berg says to NRK.

The press were alloweded to be present during today’s trial of the imprisonment terms of Frode Berg in the Moscow city court.

Disappointed and stated

The Norwegian defender, lawyer Ilja Novikov, told Aftenposten that the Norwegian has not been questioned by Russian security police in four weeks. Before the court hearing on Tuesday, the lawyer said something needs to happen or the Norwegian must be released.

After the Norwegian appointed a Russian lawyer on 26 December, the security police FSB has not been interested in questioning the Norwegian even once. He is serving in isolation in the FSB prison Lefortovo.

“Frode Berg is disappointed and stated that nothing is happening. He has not had a single question after he appointed a lawyer, “Novikov said.

“We have expected the FSB to be interested in investigating and getting to the bottom of this issue. If the investigators are not interested in questioning him, we suggest that they release him. There’s no reason for Berg to be kept in prison if nothing is happening, says Novikov.

Three interrogations immediately after the arrest

The retired border inspector (62) was in prison for three weeks before finding a lawyer who could speak English. Immediately after being arrested outside his hotel in Moscow, three interrogations were conducted. At that time, the Norwegian had appointed another lawyer, but he never saw or heard anything from him again.

“We ask whether the first hearings have been conducted in accordance with Russian law,” says Ilja Novikov.

Aftenposten has attempted to obtain answers from the FSB to these questions, but has not received an answer.

