Solberg wants a metoo campaign against corruption

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) called for a Metoo-inspired campaign against corruption during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Prime Minister called for equality and the fight against corruption as her pet causes at a press conference during the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) summit on Tuesday.

Solberg is one of eight women leaders during the year’s forum in the Swiss Alps, where around 3,000 heads of state, business peoples, cultural celebrities and Royals will gather over the next three days.

“Corruption and illegal cash flows are linked to a wide range of security threats that we face today, such as climate change, terrorism, organized crime and cybercrime. Corruption leads to increased inequality, frustration and alienation, and it leads to more conflicts, “said Solberg.

“Maybe it’s a” Metoo “-spired campaign we need, Solberg continued, urging governments, public sector, businesses, international organizations and civil society to jointly fight corruption.

“We need strong measures to expel corruption in and between countries. With social media there is – in the end – no place to hide, she pointed out.

Solberg has a full program over the next few days and will have a number of bilateral meetings, including with United Nations topman Gordon Brown, vaccine defender Bill Gates, peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai and Facebook top Sheryl Sandberg.

