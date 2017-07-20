Frp reacts to UNICEF use of Che Guevara

Frp politician reacts to the teleton’s use of Che Guevara

The Progress Party politician Jon Helgheim is considering resigning as head of the telethon in Drammen after the Communist icon Che Guevara appeared in a UNICEF commercial.

– When UNICEF, with its strong influence, uses Che Guevara, then that contributes to defuse him and his methods, saying Helgheim NRK.

He is the deputy mayor of Drammen and has said yes to lead the television campaign in the municipality. This year’s collective action goes to UNICEF, which in an advertisement has captured several buttons shaped like a cross. One of the buttons shows Ernest ‘Che’ Guevara, who played an important role in the revolution in Cuba.

– I look at him primarily as one who was willing to use a lot of violence to achieve his political dreams. I am strongly opposed to that, says Helgheim.

Helgheim has asked UNICEF for an explanation and considers withdrawing from the TV campaign.

Che Guevara a Symbol

Acting Communications Director of UNICEF Norway, Kim Gabrielli, says that there is no political meaning behind the campaign.

– We use a random selection of buttons, and with that we just want to symbolize the commitment that many people have today, and that they had in the 1970s and 80s, says Gabrielli.

He explains that the choice of the Guevara button also was random.

– Che Guevara symbolized the liberation struggle in Latin America, but it is important for us, is to say that we do not take a stand or side with these buttons.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today