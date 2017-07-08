WHO submits warning against super-gonorrhea

At least three people have become infected with a type of non-treatable gonorrhea, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

‘Gonorrhea is a very smart bacterium. Every time a new type of antibiotic is introduced, it develops resistance,’ said Teodora Wi, an expert in the subject at the WHO.

Information about increased bacterial resistance to medical treatment derives from two studies, both published in the journal, PLO Medicine. The three patients with antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea are located in Japan, France and Spain.

‘These are people who could infect others. And these cases could be the top of the iceberg, because report systems connected to whether an infection is anti-biotic resistant don’t work in poor countries, where gonorrhea is far more common’, said Wi.

Apprximately 78 million people contract gonorrhea worldwide, annually.

Smart bacterium

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today