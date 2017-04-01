The Government says no to proposals for a porn committee

The Government believes that freedom of expression and online censorship makes it problematic to implement the Christian Democrat’s proposal to appoint a porn-committee.

– I share the Christian Democrat’s intention 100 percent, but it is not possible to prosecute something that is not illegal just because one does not like it.

Then we clash with policies that relate to freedom of action, thought and expression, says Member of Parliament, Anders B. Werp, to Avisenes Nyhetsbyrå (ANB).

Last week five Christian Democrat (KrF) representatives presented a representative proposal with the intent to prevent children from being exposed to porn. That included appointing a committee of youth, technologists and scientists to find good measures.

Kjell Ingolf Ropstad was one of those who thought it was time for politicians to intervene.

– Norwegian children are among those most exposed to pornography. As a national politician I repeatedly get requests to help parents, he told to NTB.

It is not only the Conservatives that are adverse to Christian Democrat’s proposal. ANB says that Member of Parliament Ulf Leirstein (FrP) also doesn’t believe such a committee will solve the challenges of online porn.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today