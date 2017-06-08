The government tightens requirements for family reunification

Refugees wishing to be exempt from the income requirement to bring someone to Norway, must apply for their asylum within six months after receiving a residence permit.

Today, the deadline is one year. If it is not sought within the deadline, refugees in Norway must fulfill the income requirement to get family reunification, states the Ministry of Justice.

“We are tightening the deadline, but it easier to comply with the deadline by applying online. Nevertheless, the application fee must be paid within six months, “says Per Sandberg (Frp) Minister for Immigration and Integration.

Exceptions to the so-called maintenance requirement in family reunification cases are made when the applicant is a spouse, cohabitant or child of a refugee.

The amendment will enter into force on 1 August, and it will apply to all applications for family reunification with a refugee who has also obtained a residence permit.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

