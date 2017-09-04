Greek no to asylum applicants from Norway

Greece has rejected 5 out of the 20 asylum seekers that Norway has tried to return to the country under the Dublin rules.

The Dublin agreement concludes that an asylum seeker is only entitled to be processed in one of the 32 Dublin agreement countries. In essence, the first member country the asylum seeker comes to should process the application.

– So far we have received 20 requests from Norwegian authorities, 5 of whom we have rejected. The remaining will be considered soon. No one has so far been returned to Greece, Andreas Doulos writes from the Greek immigration authorities in an email to Nettavisen.

The Justice and Emergency Ministry decided in June to instruct UDI to resume the return of asylum seekers to Greece, which according to the newspaper The Times already struggles to deal with 60,000 refugees and migrants.

The Greek government recently announced that it can not accept Germany’s decision to send asylum seekers back to the country.

