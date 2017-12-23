Heavy rains have flooded the Bergen region

Heavy rain on Friday night has caused major problems for motorists and homeowners in the Bergen area.

The newspaper Bergens Tidende writes about flooded basements and water pooling on several roads, which has given the emergency preparedness department a lot to do. The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has called out pump trucks to get the water levels down.

“We urge drivers to drive carefully so that no accidents occur,” says Kjetil Larsen in the Road Administration.

The fire department has been called to several flooded basements in Bergen and Askøy.

“Our log currently consists of mostly water damage messages. We have several patrols out in the Bergen area,” says operations manager Bjarte Rebnor of the West police district to the newspaper.

Up to 120 millimeters of precipitation is expected in the area Saturday. Meteorologists fear even more rainfall further south of Hordaland, where Friday night were also reports of a lot of water that caused problems.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today