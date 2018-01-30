Høyland High awarded the Benjamin Prize

Høyland Junior High awarded the Benjamin Prize

Høyland Junior High School in Sandnes, near Stavanger, was awarded the Benjamin Prize for 2017 on Tuesday for its long-term and systematic work against racism and discrimination.

The prize is NOK 100,000 and was awarded by Secretary of State in the Ministry of Education, Kristin Holm Jensen (Conservatives) in front of 400 students and guests in Fredheim Arena in Sandnes. It was handed over to the school’s kead master, Vigdis Vatne, and two representatives from the students.

– The Benjamin Prize gives us the motivation to continue our work to make our school, our city, Sandnes, and our community a great place to grow up – for all, the principal says in her thank-you speech.

The jury emphasizes that the school’s work against racism and discrimination is not limited to integration work, but has a holistic approach to the work on attitudes and against prejudices.

– Høyland Junior High School shows a high degree of awareness that work against racism and discrimination is as much about the views of the general community such as good integration and inclusion measures, says Einar Standal, chairperson in the jury.

participates in DEMBRA

The school has been concerned with the integration of newly arrived students since it was made responsible for the introductory offer for this student group in Sandnes in 2012. From then on, it has developed a confident identity and awareness of the resources and opportunities of being multicultural.

Høyland Junior High participates in DEMBRA (Democratic Preparedness Against Racism and Anti-Semitism) in the school year 2017-2018. It provides the opportunity to work with attitudes both for students and employees throughout the school year.

The Benjamin Prize is annually awarded to a kindergarten, Junior High or High School that stands out for its work against racism and discrimination.

The prize is named after Benjamin Hermansen who was killed by declared neo-Nazis when he was 15 years old.

