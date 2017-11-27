Immigrants have poorer living conditions, but are still satisfied

Immigrants have poorer living conditions than the population seen as a whole, but are still as satisfied with life in general as others, shows a Statistics Norway (SSB) living conditions survey.

SSB published the survey earlier this year, but has now examined what the figures mean for living conditions among immigrants in Norway.

The survey shows that people with an immigrant background have poorer living conditions than the average in the population in areas such as employment, working conditions, housing standards, health, and social contact.

At the same time, the survey shows that they seem to be equally satisfied with life in general, their home and their jobs as others. People with an immigrant background also have a high degree of confidence in institutions, and a strong feeling of affiliation to Norway.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today