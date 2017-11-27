Warning of difficult driving conditions in the South

Snow and zero degrees will lead to difficult driving conditions in Agder, Telemark and Vestfold over the next few days. The meteorologists have sent out an alert to warn the drivers.

In West Agder, snow and temperatures reaching zero degrees will create problems. Here the cars have to be equipped for the conditions, and the preparedeness must be considered, reports Yr.no.

Telemark, Aust-Agder and Vestfold will see a lot of snow. There may fall 20-40 centimeters over twelve hours, and most of it will fall on Monday evening and night to Tuesday.

On the coast of Aust-Agder the downpour will come as rain, but in the rest of the county there will be snow.

“It’s necessary to be equipped according to the conditions,” said Yr, who notes that at least there will be nice conditions for those who want to get their skis out.

Also in Eastern Norway a lot of snow is expected, but no warning has been sent.

However, the temperature will sink and stay at minus eight to nine degrees in central areas of Eastern Norway, which according to VG helps more resorts, both in the capital and elsewhere, get ready to open.

According to the meteorologists, there will be minus degrees around the clock in the days ahead, so the snow will remain for a while, unlike last week’s snowfall, when it mostly rained away within a few hours.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

