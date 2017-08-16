India celebrated 70 years of independence from the UK

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of corruption, Kashmir and the caste system when the country celebrated 70 years since the end of the colonial era.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke from the Red Fort in Delhi, he referred to the collective effort that, over five years, from 1942 to 1947, made the United Kingdom withdraw from the country, which currently has 1.3 billion inhabitants.

Modi asked the Indians to do the same effort over the next five years, The Guardian says. Modi asked the Indians to join forces to fight terrorism, the caste system and the conflicts between different ethnic and religious groups.

“Together we will create an India free from corruption and agreements based on nepotism. Together, we will create an India that is clean, healthy and self-sufficient, Modi said.

He also said that the conflict in Kashmir can not be defeated by military but only by embracing all the inhabitants of the controversial area at the border to Pakistan.

Last Monday, Pakistan celebrated 70 years of independence.

