Italian dead after avalanche in Troms

TOPICS:
ambulance helicopterAmbulance helicopter.Photo: Geir Martin Koch / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Ali Pourramedani 17. March 2017

The Italian ski tourists who was taken by avalanches on Thursday in Lyngen, died on Friday from injuries.

The man was in the 50s, confirms the University Hospital of Northern Norway.

Two people were taken off the avalanche. One was quickly rescued and helped himself in the rescue work, while the other was dug out after nearly two hours.

Police said the two were taken by the avalanche were part of a tour mates on a total of four skiers from Italy.

Coincidentally, police and Red Cross discipline courses in avalanche were not far from the slide area around 400 meters above sea level on the northern side of Kavringtinden, towards Lyngseidet.

Avalanche danger in the area were considered significant risk level three out of five.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Italian dead after avalanche in Troms"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*