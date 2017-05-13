Poll shows that Jonas Gahr Støre is still favourite

Jonas Gahr Støre from Labour (Ap) is the people’s favourite for the Prime Minister post

According to a survey, conducted by Respons Analysis for Aftenposten newspaper, Jonas Gahr Støre from Arbeiderpartiet (Labour Party – Ap) is still the people’s favourite to become the next Prime Minister, with 47% support against Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s (Conservatives) 40%. This is slightly down from last month.

‘It’s gratifying that Jonas heads the Prime Minister’s poll. The parliamentary elections in 2017 will be a very clear governmental choice,’ says Trond Giske, Ap’s deputy leader.

Slight Paradox: Women support Jonas – Men support Erna

According to the survey, 53% of women prefer Støre, against 33% of female voters who prefer Solberg. Among male voters, Solberg has a small lead.

‘It is only among the oldest (over 60) age group that Solberg has more support than Støre. In all other age groups, Støre is ahead’, said Idar Eidset in Respons Analysis.

Støre has a solid grip on the so-called red-green voters, Erna on the coalition partners

The figures showing the popularity of the prime ministerial candidates among other political parties show that Støre has a solid grip on voters from the Labour, Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV), Senterpartiet (Sp), Rød (Red), and MDG (Environment Party).

Solberg is the definite choice of those who vote Høyre (Conservatives) or Fremskrittspartiet (Progress Party) , but she is also popular with the voters of Kristelig Folkeparti (Christian Democrats – KrF) and Venstre (Liberals), but there, the picture is more divided. 42% of the Liberals voters ticked of Støre as their main choice.

Gains momentum

The Conservatives parliamentary leader, Trond Helleland, hopes that Solberg will gain momentum before the election.

‘I don’t give much weight to these figures. There are just a small number of people asked from each party, and over 50% of both the Liberals and the Christian Democrats said they want Erna Solberg to continue leading Norway’, he says.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today