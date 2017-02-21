Juncker says Brexit will come at a “hefty” price

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warns Britain against believing that Brexit will come cheap.

– Britain must understand , and they do understand it enough already, that they will not get this exit with a discount or for free, said Juncker when he gave a speech in the National Assembly in Belgium on Tuesday.

– To put it bluntly, the bill will be very hefty, he said.

The Brexit bill is expected to be one of the most difficult issues in the negotiations between the EU and the UK regarding the terms for the British withdrawal from the EU.

Estimates vary widely, but the assumption is that Brussels might require around 60 billion euros from the UK in order to meet budget commitments that the British themselves have helped to adopt.

According to Juncker the negotiations are likely to be very difficult and will take several years to complete.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

