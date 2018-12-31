Kevin from Bodø is missing in the US

No one has had contact with Kevin Karlsen Nordnes since Christmas Eve, now the family has reported him missing. “We are worried that something serious may have happened,” Kevin’s mother writes on Facebook.

Kevin Karlsen Nordnes from Bodø went on holiday to New York for a week ago, Friday was supposed to be the last day of his holiday.

But the Bodø man did not come home as planned, the family has now reported he missing.

Foreign Correspondent

Kevin’s mother, in addition to reporting her son missing to the police and Interpol, has chosen to post a longer post on Facebook where she is asking for her son.

“Neither family nor friends have been in contact with him since 24.12. We are concerned that something serious may have occurred on the basis of messages we received from Kevin before 24.12. “

Nordnes has for many years been a journalist for the radio station P4. He was until November the foreign correspondent for the station, based in New York.

The family informs on Facebook.

In the post she asks her friends to share the text, hoping to get in touch with her son.

Ask people to share the post



The police in Nordland confirm that Kevin Karlsen Nordnes is also reported as missing at Interpol.

They are now collaborating with the police in New York to find Bodø native.

“He is missing and we are working on the matter, but beyond that we can not provide any more information now,” says Operations Manager Ivar Bo Nilsson.

On Facebook, the mother writes:

We are in contact with the police and he will be sought after via Interpol now, but with this post, we will try to reach out to as many as possible. Do you have info or know if anyone can have it contact. Can be reached by phone: 94486049. Share the post!



17 hours after the publication, the message signed “Sincerely a very concerned mother” the post has been shared over 2300 times.

