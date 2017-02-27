Report: Norway contributes 470,000 jobs in the US

Whilst Foreign Minister Brende is visiting Washington, the Norwegian Embassy will present a report stating that Norway contributes 470,000 jobs in the United States.

According to the report, Norwegian companies ‘ presence in the United States and these companies’ investment and exports in the United States plus the Oil Pension Fund’s investments , means a contribution of nearly half a million jobs in the country, writes Dagens Næringsliv.

The Norwegian Embassy does not hide the fact that the timing of the submission of the report is very good after the new US president, Donald Trump , expressed strong skepticism about free trade and multilateral trade agreements, according Stavanger Aftenblad.

“In light of the negative attention of international trade that we have seen in the US recently, and the incoming administration’s focus on creating jobs, the report and the message is very convenient,” said the Embassy.

Trump believes that multilateral and regional trade agreements are costing US jobs. He wants more protectionist policies which may affect Norway

The Norwegian Embassy in Washington hope to gather 120 congressional representatives and other US Government representatives when the report is being presented at a seminar on Thursday , where also Brende will be present. He is visiting Washington from February 28 to March 2.

The report was prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and the Ministry of Fisheries, Innovation Norway, the Norwegian-American Chambers of Commerce and the Norwegian-American Council for Defense industries.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

