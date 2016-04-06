King Harald praises Italy’s efforts for the boat refugees

– Norway recognizes and appreciates the efforts of the Italian Navy and Coast Guard to help migrants at sea. These efforts have saved countless lives, the king said to the press after talks with President Sergio Mattarella in the presidential palace Quirinale in Rome on Wednesday.

Mattarella was equally generous with praise, and responded by thanking for the refugee assistance that Norway has contributed.

Come at spring

The king and Queen Sonja were welcomed by the president and his daughter Laura in the courtyard of the presidential palace on Wednesday morning. After the meeting with the president, they will be heading for meetings and bilateral talks between the Norwegian delegation and among others Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

In addition to migration across the Mediterranean and the refugee situation they also discussed several common challenges:

– We have had a useful exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, and Russia. Arctic and northern regions were also discussed, as well as cooperation in energy, King Harald told the press.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today