Krekar case in Italy postponed once more

On Monday, the terrorist case against Mullah Krekar was to start in Italy. Krekar’s Italian lawyer, Enrica Franzini, confirms that the case is postponed once more.

This is the third time the trial is being postponed, writes ABC News. This time the judges have accepted a request from the Norwegian authorities that Krekar should be contacted.

– The court accepted this, even though it is not required by Italian criminal law, she writes in an email to the online newspaper.

Under Italian law, people can be judged even if they are not present. Krekar’s Norwegian lawyer, Brynjar Meling, has previously stated that neither he nor his client has been contacted by the Italian authorities.

Franzini also says that she expects that there will be further postponements.

Permanently expelled

Oslo District Court stated on 29 June 2016 that the conditions for the extradition of Krekar to Italy were present, and this was confirmed by both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

But Italy retracted the request for extradition; one reason may be that they feared that detention of custody during a protracted trial may lead to over-sentencing.

Krekar came to Norway as a quota refugee in 1991 and is permanently expelled from Norway for reasons of National security, but can not be extradited to Iraq where he risks torture and execution.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today