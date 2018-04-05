KrF wants to ban smoking in public outdoor places

The Kristelig Folkeparti (KrF) will promote a proposal that will make it illegal to smoke in more public places outdoors.

“We find that many people are in contact because they struggle in some places because they are detrimental to their health,” said Olaug Bollestad, deputy chairman

of the Danish KrF, and chairman of the Parliamentary Health Committee, to NRK news.

The party will therefore come up with a legislative proposal that also allows for a ban on smoking in the most strategic places where people reside.

KrF will promote its proposal in parliament on Thursday or Monday next week.

Bollestad said she is prepared for the proposal to be provocative for smokers, but that those who struggle with health must come first.

“We want to create areas such that everyone can be confident that they are not exposed to smoke. This will be a good thing for Health Norway, it’s good prevention, and that’s good health policy,”she said.

Sweden’s Social Minister, Annika Strandhäll (S) presented a proposal this winter on smoking bans at public venues such as outdoor seating areas, bus stops and playgrounds. The government aims at Sweden becoming non-smoking by 2025.

