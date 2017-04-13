KrFU wants to have 10,000 asylum seekers inside Norway

KrFU wants Norway to take greater responsibility and accept 10,000 more asylum seekers from congested EU countries. Out of the question, Progress Party leader Siv Jensen says.

On KrF’s upcoming national congress in late April the youth party will fight hard for the proposal, which is submitted in advance of the congress.

– I hope that we get this through. Now it will be the task of the Resolution Committee to decide what will be discussed at the congress, and we’re going to work hard for this to be on the agenda, KrFU (Christian Democratic Party Youth) leader Ida Lindtveit told VG.

Support

The Young Liberals support the proposal and will take it up at the Liberal Party’s parliamentary group.

– We believe it is important for Norway to contribute to the community effort to relocate the refugees, Young Liberals leader Tord Hustveit told the newspaper.

EU is struggling hard to move 160,000 refugees from Greece and Italy. After eighteen months only 16,340 asylum seekers has been sent to other countries in the EU and EEA.

Norway has agreed to receive 1,500 of these, and according to the latest figures more than 1,000 so far has come to this country.

In 2015 there was also consensus inn Parliament to accept 8,000 another Syrian refugees.

Siv says no

KrF leader Knut Arild Hareide told VG that the agreement remains in force, but that the Christian Democrats have also called for a reassessment of whether Norway can contribute further in connection with the Revised National Budget.

– In this context we should also look at our contribution to relocate asylum seekers who now find themselves in southern Europe, said Hareide.

Progress Party leader Siv Jensen said there was no question for them to go along with 10,000 more asylum seekers.

– That asylum current historically low is a poor argument to accept far more. We must give priority to integrate those already in Norway, says FRP leader.

She calls it “worrying” that many in the Labour Party and other parties want to soften immigration policy.

– To make spontaneous ad hoc decisions to the same parties did in 2015, is unserious and naive. Then we can get a fierce asylum power again. I think no one wants a repeat of 2015 with over 31,000 asylum seekers, says FRP leader.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today