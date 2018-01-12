The last wolf in the licensed hunt is culled

On Friday morning the last of 16 wolves to be culled in the Osdal pack was shot. The quota is thus filled and the hunt for additional animals is therefore stopped, reports the county governor in Hedmark.

A total of 16 animals were to be culled in the two packs in the Osdal and at Jules. The hunt has been ongoing since New Years day and on Friday morning the last of the animals in the licenced hunt was shot according to Nationen.

There still remains a quota of six animals that can be culled outside the designated ones territories

The purpose of the pursuit of the two packs has been to eradicate them. The hunters who participated in the hunt however believe that there are more wolves in the areas, but they have not been allowed to take out more than 16 animals.

– If there are still wolves in the areas after the quotas are filled, it may be necessary to reassess the situation, states Secretary of State, Lars Andreas Lunde (Conservatives) from the Ministry of Climate and Environment to Bondebladet.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today